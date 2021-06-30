Greg Adams
Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, will retire later this year.

Diane Keller, chair of the NCCA Board of Directors and a member of the Central Community College Board of Governors, has announced that Adams will step down on Friday, Dec. 31.

“The NCCA board thanks Greg Adams for his dedicated leadership, which greatly benefited Nebraska’s community colleges and the communities and students they serve,” Keller said. “As a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, he was well suited to collaborate with lawmakers to support economic development across Nebraska through a well-trained workforce. We wish Greg all the best in his retirement.”

Adams, who became executive director of the NCCA in 2016, devoted his professional career to education. He previously served as president and executive director of Accelerate Nebraska, a nonprofit corporation focused on improving educational outcomes and the alignment between high school, postsecondary institutions and the workforce.

He also has served as a professor of practice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is former teacher at York High School.

In addition, Adams was mayor of York and served eight years in the Nebraska Legislature, representing District 24, from 2006 to 2014. He served as speaker in 2013-14.

“Working for the Nebraska community colleges that make up the association has been a rewarding experience,” Adams said. “The position has allowed me to continue my relationship with the Legislature; and to work with the people and programs that make up the community college system, one of the most important parts of Nebraska’s education system.”

The Nebraska Community College Association is made up of Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College.

