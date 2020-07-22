NDN Arrested action 2

A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was found with an active warrant and in possession of methamphetamine early Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., Norfolk police observed a vehicle registered to Karina R. Dieter, 48, of Norfolk, and officers believed she might have an active warrant, according to a media release.

The dispatch center confirmed she had a warrant and officers were able to find Dieter when she stopped in a parking lot in the area of First Street and Omaha Avenue.

When officers arrested Dieter, police said, they found a bag of methamphetamine inside her vehicle.

Dieter was booked into the Norfolk City Jail for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance. Dieter was later transported to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

NEW YORK (AP) — The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus neared 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would “get worse before it gets better.”

DA: Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away

DA: Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island criminal defendant tried faking his death to avoid a jail sentence, but the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had a glaring spelling error that made it a dead giveaway for a fraud, prosecutors said Tuesday.