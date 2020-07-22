A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was found with an active warrant and in possession of methamphetamine early Wednesday.
Around 5 a.m., Norfolk police observed a vehicle registered to Karina R. Dieter, 48, of Norfolk, and officers believed she might have an active warrant, according to a media release.
The dispatch center confirmed she had a warrant and officers were able to find Dieter when she stopped in a parking lot in the area of First Street and Omaha Avenue.
When officers arrested Dieter, police said, they found a bag of methamphetamine inside her vehicle.
Dieter was booked into the Norfolk City Jail for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance. Dieter was later transported to the Madison County Jail.