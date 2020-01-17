Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday in relation to an active warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday evening, officers with the Norfolk Police Division arrived at a residence in the 1100 block of Koenigstein Avenue looking for Xzavier Altamirano, 21. Altamirano had an active warrant for his arrest, according to a press release from Capt. Chad Reiman.

Officers located Altamirano and told him he was under arrest in relation to the warrant. When told of the warrant, Altamirano tried to discard the jacket he was wearing. The jacket was searched, and a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine was found, according to law enforcement authorities.

Altamirano was taken to the Norfolk City Jail.

Tags

In other news

Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits East Africa

Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits East Africa

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The most serious outbreak of locusts in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, authorities say. Unusual climate conditions are partly to blame.

+2
Annual farm show attracts hundreds

Annual farm show attracts hundreds

Hundreds of Northeast Nebraskans came to Norfolk this week for the 33rd annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by Northeast Community College, Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio.