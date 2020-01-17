A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday in relation to an active warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
On Tuesday evening, officers with the Norfolk Police Division arrived at a residence in the 1100 block of Koenigstein Avenue looking for Xzavier Altamirano, 21. Altamirano had an active warrant for his arrest, according to a press release from Capt. Chad Reiman.
Officers located Altamirano and told him he was under arrest in relation to the warrant. When told of the warrant, Altamirano tried to discard the jacket he was wearing. The jacket was searched, and a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine was found, according to law enforcement authorities.
Altamirano was taken to the Norfolk City Jail.