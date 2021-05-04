MADISON — A Norfolkan accused of shooting two minors in April had his case bound over to district court on Monday.
Mark Arias, 20, appeared before Judge Mike Long on Monday alongside his attorney, Brad Montag. Arias waived his right to a preliminary hearing, prompting his case to be bound over.
Arias is accused of shooting and injuring two minors outside a Norfolk residence on April 9 following an alleged dispute. Both minors were transported to the hospital, where their injuries were determined to be nonlife-threatening.
Arias is facing four felony charges stemming from the incident — two counts of first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.
The 20-year-old initially denied being anywhere near the location of the alleged shooting but later admitted to being at the location of the shooting, said detective John Hobbs of the Norfolk Police Division. Arias, however, denied shooting the gun, Hobbs said.
If he is convicted on all charges, Arias could face 12 to 200 years in prison. Long continued Arias’ bond at $500,000, with 10% required for release.
His arraignment in district court was scheduled for Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m.