SUV in median
COLE BAUER/DAILY NEWS

An accident on Norfolk Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday resulted in an SUV in the median and the destruction of a tree in the median near the intersection of Norfolk Avenue and Fifth Street.

The accident resulted when a woman trying to back out hit the acceleration pedal by accident, an officer on scene said.  

The vehicle sustained an estimated $2,500 in damage. Damages to city property were estimated at $100.

Traffic was blocked off for about a half-hour as first responders investigated the accident before the damaged vehicle was removed and the street was opened back up to traffic.

No one was seriously injured in the accident. 

Originally posted at 4:36 p.m., Feb. 22

