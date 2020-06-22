Accident near Humphrey

Rescue personnel were called to the scene of another accident near the junction of Highways 81 and 91 on Monday afternoon.
An eyewitness to the scene said at least two large trucks were involved in the accident. One of the trucks appeared to have sustained substantial damage to the cab while the other had damage to the box area.
The scene was being tended to by law enforcement, rescue personnel and tow trucks, and traffic was being controlled at the scene, the eyewitness said.
It is unknown if any injuries were sustained in the accident.
The intersection is set to undergo reconstruction, with the installation of an RCUT, or Restricted Crossing U-Turn, which is designed to allow motorists to make safer turns.
More details will be provided as they are released.