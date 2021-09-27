It appears at least one person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services following an accident in south Norfolk on Monday afternoon.
Just after 4 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of 10th Street and Phillip Avenue.
It appears a large black SUV and a silver sedan collided. The SUV flipped onto its side, and both vehicles were at least partially in the grass off the roadway.
Police have closed the intersection. Norfolk Fire & Rescue had been tending to at least one person before moving the patient, who was later transported.
Officer Amanda Dunbar said that preliminary investigation indicated the SUV was headed westbound on Phillip Avenue as the sedan was southbound on 10th Street.
Both vehicles approached the intersection at the same time, but it is believed the westbound vehicle did not properly yield, Dunbar said.
A witness told the Daily News that at least one of the vehicles appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed. Both vehicles appeared to have been totaled.