corn spill

A semi truck hauling corn was turned on its side after an accident Thursday afternoon in Madison County.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on 833rd Road, also called Enola Road, and 550th Avenue, said Sheriff Todd Volk in a press release.

An eastbound semi hauling corn on 833rd Road and approaching 550th Avenue struck a county road maintainer crossing 833rd Road, Volk said.

The semi went into the south ditch and came to a stop on its side. There were no injuries reported in the accident, Volk said.

Crews were working Thursday afternoon to remove the corn and preparing to remove the semi from the ditch. 833rd Road will be shutdown when the semi is ready to be removed, and drivers should be prepared to stop or find another route, Volk said.

The sheriff said the accident is still under investigation.

Tags

In other news

Power restored in Elgin

Power restored in Elgin

ELGIN — Power has been restored to the town of Elgin. It was not known exactly how long electricity was out, a spokesman for the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District said.

Annual health fair canceled this year

Annual health fair canceled this year

As it has been with so many events this year, the 2020 PATCH Health Fair has been canceled because of the ongoing pandemic. It had been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, at Northeast Community College.

Europe is going back to school despite recent virus surge

Europe is going back to school despite recent virus surge

PARIS (AP) — A mother and her three children scanned the school supplies in a Paris supermarket, plucking out multicolored fountain pens, crisp notebooks – and plenty of masks. Despite resurgent coronavirus infections, similar scenes are unfolding across Europe as a new school year dawns.

Norfolk Public Library summer reading program results

Norfolk Public Library summer reading program results

The Norfolk Public Library’s Virtual 2020 Summer Reading Program, "Imagine Your Story,” ended earlier this month with 507 becoming “honor readers” by completing and turning in their reading records by the deadline. 