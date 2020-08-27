A semi truck hauling corn was turned on its side after an accident Thursday afternoon in Madison County.
Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on 833rd Road, also called Enola Road, and 550th Avenue, said Sheriff Todd Volk in a press release.
An eastbound semi hauling corn on 833rd Road and approaching 550th Avenue struck a county road maintainer crossing 833rd Road, Volk said.
The semi went into the south ditch and came to a stop on its side. There were no injuries reported in the accident, Volk said.
Crews were working Thursday afternoon to remove the corn and preparing to remove the semi from the ditch. 833rd Road will be shutdown when the semi is ready to be removed, and drivers should be prepared to stop or find another route, Volk said.
The sheriff said the accident is still under investigation.