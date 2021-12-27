Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue just outside of Norfolk, shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Thomas Kavan, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, said there were three vehicles involved.
A blue GMC pickup with Wayne County license plates could be seen facing southwest on Highway 35 with significant front-end damage.
There also was a black SUV with Madison County plates that could be seen facing mostly northwest with severe rear-end and driver’s side damage.
Another pickup also was on the scene and in the median facing southwest, but it was unconfirmed if it was involved. It didn’t appear as if there was any major damage to the pickup, and it was later driven away from the scene. The two heavily-damaged vehicles were towed away.
At least three units from the Nebraska State Patrol, two ambulances from Norfolk Fire & Rescue and two units from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Department responded.
It appeared at least two patients were taken away from the scene by ambulance, and the accident scene was cleared by 2:30 p.m.
Monday's accident marked the second three-vehicle collision at the same intersection in the past three months. On Oct. 11, two people were transported to the hospital following an accident that totaled three vehicles.