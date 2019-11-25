Highway 15 is closed for 8 miles as a result of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 15 in eastern Stanton County as of about 7 p.m. Monday.
The portion of Highway 15 closed is from Highway 32 to Highway 91.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 7 p.m. Monday that the accident involves several vehicles, including at least two semi-trucks and two vehicles.
At least one person is being transported to the hospital in West Point.
The Norfolk HazMat team was called to the scene, which specializes in cleaning up fuel spills and other possible contamination.
Unger said few other details are available, but it would help if people could avoid driving in the area until the accident is investigated and cleaned up.