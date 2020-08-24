With the general election nearing and continued health guidelines in place, Madison County is expecting more voters by absentee ballot this election season than ever before.
Subsequently, voters are asked to be ahead of the curve in sending in their ballots to ensure their votes will be counted on Nov. 3.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, Madison County will begin sending out postcards with absentee ballot applications to all registered voters within the county, according to Anne Pruss, Madison County’s clerk and election commissioner. To ensure they are registered to vote, residents are encouraged to visit the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office website. New voter registrants must validate an assortment of personal information, as well as provide a driver’s license or state identification card number.
Residents wishing to vote absentee should then fill out their applications and mail them back to the county. The county must have a voter’s application before mailing out an official ballot. The earliest Madison County will begin sending out ballots, Pruss said, is Monday, Sept. 28.
“Everyone registered to vote in Madison County will receive an application, and it’s important for them to return their applications to the county so we can mail them a ballot as soon as possible,” Pruss said. “If for some reason someone hasn’t received the initial application by roughly the last week of September, they should contact us so we can mail them out promptly.”
A dropbox located on the south side of the courthouse is available for residents to return both their absentee applications and also their official absentee ballots once completed; residents also may opt to send in each by mail.
In May’s primary election, Madison County had 7,600 voter applications. Of those, approximately 6,200 voted using absentee ballots and roughly 1,400 voted in-person at the county’s designated polling locations.
There are now 18,000 Madison County residents registered to vote in the upcoming election. It would have cost the county between $8,000-$12,000 to mail out applications and ballots, but the state has absorbed those costs, Pruss said.
College students wishing to vote absentee must provide their permanent address in Madison County on their application but also will be asked to provide the mailing address of their college residence.
For example, students from Madison County attending UNL may fill out an application with both their permanent Madison County residence (to prove they are a Madison County resident) and their Lincoln mailing address. Once the county receives the application requesting an absentee ballot, officials will send the ballot to the student’s Lincoln address.
Because of how the mail service operates, Pruss said, there may be cases where it could take 5-7 days for the county to receive a ballot mailed from outside of Madison County, so it’s paramount that individuals sending in absentee ballots do so in a timely manner.
“Unfortunately, someone can’t mail in a ballot the day of the election and still expect their vote to count,” Pruss said.
In addition to the vote for president-vice president, Madison County’s ballots this year will consist of several items for citizens to vote on, including four initiatives, a constitutional amendment, judges, fire district assignments and public power administrators, among other items.
“It could take some time for someone to read through initiatives and decide how to vote,” Pruss said. “We want everyone to have ample time to make those decisions; returning initial applications in September will help avoid it being a rushed process.”
Those wishing to vote in-person on Election Day still have the option to do so at one of Madison County’s 22 designated precincts spread throughout 15 polling locations. Foot traffic, according to Pruss, was slow during May’s primaries, and she anticipates similar turnouts come the general election.
“We are preparing for a big increase in absentee ballots this year for obvious reasons, so a lot of the county’s polling locations will likely be slow on Election Day,” she said. “I would highly recommend voting absentee, as safety of your home is the best place. We’re going to continue to make our best efforts to accommodate poll workers and voters to prevent any contamination.”
“We’re lucky to live in a country where we have that opportunity, and I think it’s important that we (Madison County) take advantage of that opportunity.”