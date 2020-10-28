HOUSTON — TC Energy Corp. announced on Wednesday morning that it has awarded more than $1.6 billion worth of contracts to six major American union contractors to execute pipeline construction across 800 miles in three states — including Nebraska.
The work on the Keystone XL pipeline is scheduled to begin in 2021. The other two states are Montana and South Dakota.
The six contractors will be directly responsible for hiring more than 7,000 union workers in 2021, with special emphasis placed on hiring locally first and giving priority to qualified local and indigenous-owned businesses, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
When combined with additional 2021 contracts to be announced later, the total number of American union workers constructing Keystone XL in 2021 will exceed 8,000 and $900 million in gross wages. In total, Keystone XL is expected to employ more than 11,000 Americans in 2021, creating more than $1.6 billion in gross wages.
“The awarding of 2021 U.S. construction contracts shows the continued momentum behind Keystone XL. The dedicated members of the operating engineers are eager and ready to build this critical piece of modern North American energy infrastructure to the highest quality standards,” said James T. Callahan, general president of the International Union of Operating Engineers. “The 8,000 American union jobs that come with 2021 construction is welcome news and irreplaceable as the U.S. continues our economic recovery.”
The companies awarded contracts include Barnard Pipeline of Bozeman, Montana, Associated Pipeline of Houston, Michels of Brownsville, Wisconsin, Precision Pipeline of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Price Gregory International of Katy, Texas, and U.S. Pipeline of Houston.
“With construction activities well underway in both the U.S. and Canada, Keystone XL is already playing a critical role in contributing to North America's economic recovery,” said Richard Prior, president of Keystone XL Pipeline. “The selection of our U.S. construction contractors for 2021 is an important next step in employing thousands more American union workers and delivering tangible benefits to local communities and businesses.”
These contractors have extensive experience constructing pipeline and major infrastructure projects in the U.S. and around the world. The contractors were chosen based on TC Energy’s core principles of safety, environmental stewardship and stakeholder engagement along with their financial strength, technical design expertise and contract competitiveness.
Keystone XL said in the release that it remains committed as ever to meeting today’s economic and energy security needs. The project has announced several significant developments in recent months, including commencing construction and signing the government of Alberta as an equity partner, signing a project labor agreement with four major American unions and creating a $10 million Green Jobs Training Fund, and offering equity ownership to Indigenous communities across North America.
This is in addition to more than $90 million being recorded in the U.S. to date in spending through TC Energy and the company’s various contractors and suppliers.