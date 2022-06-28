State Sen. Mike Flood returned home to Norfolk during the last stop of his “Get Out The Vote” tour on Monday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts joined Flood at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m to urge people to vote in Tuesday’s rare special election.
Flood, who is a Republican, will be competing against Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks for the U.S. House of Representatives seat that was occupied by Jeff Fortenberry, who still had six months of his term left when he resigned in March after being convicted of three felonies.
Ricketts reminded people of the special election during the “Get Out The Vote” tour and urged them to spread the word.
“It is incredibly important that we send Mike Flood to Washington, D.C., now so that he can be a part of the important decisions that are being made,” Ricketts said.
Inflation was a key topic during Flood’s tour with gas prices rising and the stock market falling.
“You don't think about the unintended consequences of this tax we call inflation. It's hurting a lot of families,” Flood said.
Flood pointed to President Joe Biden’s administration and House speaker Nancy Pelosi for the rising gas prices and inflation.
“We have to make some changes and to make those changes, Nancy Pelosi needs to go and Kevin McCarthy needs to be the next speaker of the U.S. House and the Republicans need to take a majority,” Flood said.
Abortion was also a main issue Flood discussed, following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade last week.
In 2010, Flood helped pass the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which made it a felony for a doctor to abort a fetus at more than 20 weeks.
“At the time, it was the most sweeping pro-life bill in the country and set a model for other states. So Mike has been a leader on pro-life issues,” Ricketts said.
Flood also visited Papillion, Fremont, Lincoln, David City and Columbus for his tour. During his stop in Lincoln, he was endorsed by the Lincoln Police Union and the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police.
Pansing Brooks campaigned over the weekend in Lincoln, La Vista, North Bend and Firth. On Election Day, she will take part in two Lincoln rallies, according to her campaign.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Both Pansing Brooks and Flood will face off again in the November general election regardless of Tuesday’s results.