Nebraskans learned a new term last year.
Bomb cyclone.
Most people have heard of bombs and cyclones, but few had heard them used together until one exploded over the state last March 13 and 14. By the time the reverberations subsided, the state had sustained an estimated $3.4 billion in losses, according to a report by the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Four Northeast Nebraskans died: James Wilke of Columbus, Aleido Rojas Galan of Norfolk, Kenny Angel of Spencer and Scott Goodman of Norfolk.
Most people also know that this bomb cyclone was caused by rain and snow falling on frozen ground and rivers. Consequently, rivers, creeks and streams poured over their banks, and ice chunks that had formed during the brutally cold winter broke free and cascaded downstream, demolishing almost everything in their paths, including trees, buildings and the 92-year-old Spencer Dam.
Water inundated cities, towns and villages, flowed over highways, made mush out of county roads and wreaked havoc with the lives of thousands of Nebraskans.
The term “war zone” was often used to describe the devastation.
Now, a year later, the Daily News is presenting a weeklong series of stories that reflect on the flood and provide a look at how several individuals and communities are recovering. It also will review what work needs to be done and discuss other topics, such as the ins and outs of flood insurance.
“Reflecting On the Water: The Flood, One Year Later,” begins Tuesday, March 18.