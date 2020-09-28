In place of the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, a substitute for this year stood in its place this weekend at Off Road Ranch on Friday and Saturday.
This time of year would normally feature the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, the Riverpoint Arts Festival, the Lions Club parade and a Nebraska football game on the big screen. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, those events had to be halted.
But Off Road Ranch sought to fill the gap with an Oktoberfest celebration that featured such staples as polka music, a stein-holding contest and a best-dressed contest.
Participants compete in the stein-holding contest. Among the winners were Jorge Garcia in the men’s division and Leigh Pfeifer in the women’s division.
Christy Schellpeper won the costume contest.