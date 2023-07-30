BASSETT — Get ready to step into a Rock County Fair-a-dise.
From Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 5, in Bassett, Northeast and North Central Nebraskans have another opportunity to enjoy local festivities, vendors and entertainment.
This year, Rock County is putting a tropical twist on the annual fun.
“We wanted to have a sand volleyball tournament which, prompted Fair-a-dise,” Rock County Ag Society member Becca Kroll said. “Unfortunately after looking at sand costs, we’ll be having a mud volleyball tournament instead. However, we’re still planning to feature a colorful, beach-like theme.”
Tuesday, Aug. 1, will kickstart the fair with both a small animal and dog show in the morning. Wednesday includes 4-H interviews and roping activities.
Thursday features a parade at 6 p.m. followed by a free barbecue at 7 p.m. The parade will travel down the town’s main street and end at the fairgrounds.
Friday’s festivity lineup includes a demolition derby at 6 p.m. The demolition derby is probably the top annual attraction, Kroll said. Following the derby, adults may enjoy an alcoholic beverage in the beer gardens while experiencing a live performance by BJ Jamison and band at 9 p.m.
Saturday wraps up Rock’s County Fair with the eagerly awaited mud volleyball tournament at 10 a.m. The fair’s last day also will include a tractor pull and a horseshoe competition.
A complete schedule may be found on the Rock County Fair website.
One group in town is raising money for the local swimming pool and will have a stand under the grandstand arena selling concessions.
“What’s cool is that community has been helping out, and a lot of the food has been donated from grocery stores,” Kroll said of the fundraiser.
Throughout the fair, patrons also may enjoy local vendors like Juju Bean Coffee.
With a mission to educate, entertain, showcase, serve and bring community together, the Rock County Fair is bound to provide something for fairgoers to learn or enjoy this year.