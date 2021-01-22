The five-member ensemble, A Touch of Brass, will perform in concert later this month on the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College.
The concert will be Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center Theatre. It also will be live-streamed on Facebook, according to a college media release.
A Touch of Brass is a quintet of area musicians who perform at civic functions and give concerts. The Jan. 24 program will feature songs by the Beatles; “Quintet No. 1” by Victor Ewald; “The Pioneer Trail” (a commission work dedicated to the people who settled the West); “The Suite from the Monteregian Hills” and the “Tuba Tiger Rag.”
Members of A Touch of Brass include:
— Trumpet player Dave Bohnert, a Wayne State College professor and music department chair
— Trumpet player Kevin McLouth, a music instructor and director of instrumental studies at Northeast Community College
— French horn player Gary Reeves, a music instructor in Iowa, Alabama, Utah, Oregon and South Dakota.
— Trombone player Randy Neuharth, a longtime member of the quintet who taught at public schools in South Dakota and was in Bloomfield for 30 years.
— Tuba player Josh Calkin, assistant band director and associate professor of low brass at Wayne State College
The concert is free and open to the public. Face masks are required on the Northeast campus, and social distancing is encouraged during seating. The event will be live-streamed on the A Touch of Brass Facebook page at facebook.com/A-Touch-of-Brass-105486268184755.