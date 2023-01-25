The five-member ensemble A Touch of Brass will perform in concert next weekend on the campus of Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The program will be Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center Theatre, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.
The concert, sponsored by the Northeast music department, will consist of a variety of styles. Selections include “Lewis & Clark Trail,” “Beale Street Blues,” “Ewald Quintet No. 3,” “Maurer’s Three Pieces,” “A Grainger Suite” and “Escape.” The “Lewis & Clark Trail” was written as a commemoration of westward exploration while “Escape” is about a harrowing trip down a mountainside. Ensemble members said both selections are new and exciting works conjuring vivid pictures in the mind.
A Touch of Brass is a quintet that plays many occasions, including weddings and special celebrations. Each year the group develops a new program and performs it for several of the communities that its members reflect.
Group members include David Bohnert, dean of arts and humanities at Wayne State College (WSC), on trumpet; Josh Calkin, director of bands and professor of low brass at WSC, on tuba; Kevin McLouth, director of instrumental studies at Northeast Community College, on trumpet; Randy Neuharth, retired director of instrumental studies at Northeast Community College, on trombone; and Gary Reeves, retired horn instructor at the University of South Dakota and Northern State College, who serves as an adjunct instructor at Morningside University, on horn.
The concert is free and open to the public.