Representatives from the Platte Institute discussed the possible future of property taxes in a virtual town hall Monday.
Adam Weinberg and Sarah Curry with the Platte Institute, a think tank that researches economic issues, discussed the current legislative session, which has only a few days remaining after being suspended for several months. Even after the hiatus, property tax reform remains a top priority for many legislators.
One of the main property tax proposals this session is Legislative Bill 1106, which Curry said would increase state funding of school districts to reduce some of the local property tax collected by school districts, which collect more than 60% of property taxes.
Curry said the bill isn’t perfect in the eyes of the Platte Institute, as there’s no limit on the growth of school district spending.
“This isn’t a perfect bill that will solve everything overnight,” Curry said. “But it’s a step in the right direction.
Another potential solution often mentioned in discussions of property tax reform include increasing sales tax or removing sales tax exemptions.
Weinberg said many products and services are exempt, but it can be difficult to determine which ones are.
Curry said if sales tax were to be applied equally to all purchases, the funds generated could sustain the entire state’s general fund budget and eliminate the need for property tax altogether.
But doing so is more complicated than it seems and may not be fair to everyone. For example, she said, many business expenses are exempt in some way, and if taxes were applied, it would increase the cost of doing business for many.
It would also negatively affect lower-income Nebraskans who need some of the exemptions on things like food to stay financially above water.
Weinberg also discussed another broad solution recently proposed: a ballot measure that would implement sweeping changes without the need for legislative debate or approval. But an initiative launched for this election cycle isn’t likely to meet the signatures necessary to make the ballot, Weinberg said.