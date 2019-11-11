Art center fashion show

Shown here are all of the women who modeled clothing at the Retro Fashion Show at the Norfolk Arts Center.

The 2019 Ladies Guild Luncheon and Retro Fashion Show at the Norfolk Arts Center last week featured fashions from the 1940s through the 1980s. The clothing was all donated and modeled by women from the Ladies Guild. Proceeds from the luncheon, a long-standing tradition in the community, go toward funding programs and supply for classes at the arts center.

