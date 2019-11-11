The 2019 Ladies Guild Luncheon and Retro Fashion Show at the Norfolk Arts Center last week featured fashions from the 1940s through the 1980s. The clothing was all donated and modeled by women from the Ladies Guild. Proceeds from the luncheon, a long-standing tradition in the community, go toward funding programs and supply for classes at the arts center.
In other news
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment and other misdemeanors after his arrest last month in the Hollywood Hills.
HONG KONG (AP) — Following a day of violence in which one person was shot by police and another set on fire, Hong Kong’s leader pledged Monday to “spare no effort” to halt anti-government protests that have wracked the city for more than five months.
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man whose hobbies include ritualized combat with replica weapons from the Middle Ages says he wielded a battle ax he calls “my baby” to fend off an intruder.
CHICAGO (AP) — Snowfall in the Midwest is taking its toll on air travel in Chicago as one plane trying to land at O’Hare International Airport slid off the runway.
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who went to McDonald’s for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey residents have been getting an early Thanksgiving surprise.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Waffle House is known to not close for anything - even if there’s only one worker behind the counter.
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Quick-thinking hunters in central Michigan have rescued two deer who literally became locked in battle.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Producers Guild of America will honor Octavia Spencer for her work behind-the-camera at its 2020 awards show.
Reader's Favorites
Articles
- Cedar County accident claims one life
- Trial begins for three people accused of harboring illegal immigrant
- Rollover accident in rural Lindsay
- Putting the ‘hammer’ down on duck calls
- Human remains found in Madison County
- Pianist to perform free concert
- Norfolkan among those given prison terms in district court
- City of Norfolk tree advisory board presents 2019 Green Leaf awards
- Pender native finds his niche with outlook on town’s future
- Stephen Podany III
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.