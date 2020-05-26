A solemn remembrance

Roger Casselman, commander of VFW Post 1644 in Norfolk, speaks during a Memorial Day service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
A small crowd braved the rain and wind to attend the ceremony, which was a combined effort of the VFW and American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk.
During the presentation, Casselman read the names of the Korean War and Vietnam War soldiers who died while serving. Their names are engraved on the memorial in the cemetery.
The program also included a rifle volley and the playing of taps in memory of the fallen.