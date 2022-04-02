WSC play 'A Raisin In The Sun'

Ariya Hawkins portrays Beneatha Younger and Tamir Cousins-Ali is Joseph Asagai in “A Raisin In The Sun.”

 Courtesy photo

WAYNE — Hold onto dreams, no matter the difficulties. A strong message of perseverance rises from the stage during two theater performances of “A Raisin in the Sun” at Wayne State College. The first performance is Monday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m., and the second is Tuesday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m. Both performances take place in the Black Box Theatre.

A part of the WSC Black and Gold Performing Arts Series, “A Raisin in the Sun” is produced by National Players from Olney, Maryland. National Players is America’s longest-running touring theater company and is entirely self-contained and self-sustaining. As true “theater-makers,” ensemble members act and serve as stagehands, electricians, truck drivers, wardrobe crew and more.

Set "sometime between World War II and now," “A Raisin in the Sun” by playwright Lorraine Hansberry explores themes of family dreams. The Youngers, a Black American family living on Chicago’s South Side, are mourning the loss of their patriarch, Big Walter. With his death comes a life-changing insurance payout of $10,000.

“I hope audiences walk away from ‘Raisin’ with an understanding of how fraught dreams can be for families struggling against systemic racism,” said director Christopher Michael Richardson. “Even at Hansberry’s joyous conclusion, the Youngers, and other families like them, will have to continue fighting to keep their dreams alive. May their tenacity in the face of adversity inspire us all to boldly strive toward our own dreams and help others toward theirs along the way.”

Tickets are available for a fee for the public, with free admission for WSC students, faculty and staff. Tickets are required for admittance. Reserve your seat by visiting: wsc.universitytickets.com. Seating is limited. Masks are required. Attendees must be seated five minutes before each performance. Late admittance and ticket sales at the door will not be available. The play runs about one hour, 45 minutes with intermission.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For more information or help obtaining tickets, contact Melissa Derechailo at 402-375-7480.

