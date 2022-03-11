Gerald “Jerry" Dahlkoetter

Gerald “Jerry" Dahlkoetter spoke to a small crown at the Norfolk Arts Center about the 28-foot-long, 6-foot-wide puzzle that contains 51,300 pieces. 

 Ashley Gracey/Daily News

The “World’s Largest Puzzle” was unveiled during a private reception at the Norfolk Arts Center on Thursday.

Volunteers and supporters of the project, which was led by puzzle enthusiast Gerald “Jerry" Dahlkoetter (speaking) and his wife, Linda, gathered for a light lunch and to take in the 28-foot-long, 6-foot-wide puzzle that contains 51,300 pieces.

The puzzle features imagery from 27 wonders from around the world, including the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Great Wall of China, the Colosseum, the New York skyline, the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower.

The frame for the completed project was built by Northeast Community College building construction students under the direction of Curtis Brandt. At the reception, Linda Dahlkoetter said Northeast could potentially be the project’s permanent home.

The puzzle will be on display at the Norfolk Arts Center through Saturday, April 9. 

