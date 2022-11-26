Norfolk Public Schools students’ standardized test scores have been slow to rebound after a sharp dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released this week by the Nebraska Department of Education.
Before the 2019-20 school year, NPS showed modest yearly increases in English language arts (ELA) and science proficiency; the state average saw mild improvements in ELA and math, with a negligible decrease in science proficiency. Math proficiency at NPS, however, has been decreasing steadily, falling from 54% to 44% since the 2017-18 school year.
Across the district, Nebraska students are evaluated for ELA, mathematics and science proficiency every year between the third and eighth grade using the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS). High school juniors are evaluated using the ACT. Current subject proficiencies for the district rate at 48% proficient in ELA, 44% in math and 70% in science.
While 2019-20 school year testing data is not available because of the pandemic, testing data from 2020-21 showed a sharp decrease in pre-high school students’ standardized scores.
Eighth graders saw the most significant test score decreases across the board. Between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years, ELA proficiency dropped from 56% to 39%, and math proficiency fell from 48% to 32%. This means that roughly two-thirds of eighth graders are not able to read, write, comprehend texts or solve mathematical problems at an eighth grade level.
Statewide, eighth graders are ranked as 47% proficient in ELA and 46% in math, meaning more than half do not possess grade-level-appropriate skills.
Although these numbers may seem low, only one state scored higher than Nebraska in eighth grade math. This was according to Matthew L. Blomstedt, the state commissioner of education, who noted that “Nebraska fared well compared to other states on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).”
At a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the state scores, Blomstedt discussed the NDE’s plan to “not only restore normal, but be better” after the pandemic.
While test scores fell significantly during the peak of the pandemic, this year’s scores show signs of slow recovery: districtwide averages for ELA proficiency increased from 47% to 48%, and math held steady at 44% proficient, the first year in the available testing data without a year-to-year decrease. State scores for ELA decreased one point to 47%, while ELA remained steady at 46%.
“Nebraska must focus on achievement gaps,” Blomstedt said, but he also warned that the department “can’t do this alone. School districts can’t do this alone.”
The Nebraska Department of Education had a series of suggestions for how to recover scores statewide. State Sen. Lynne Walz, the Legislature's chairwoman of the Education Committee, spoke on the importance of in-person learning with qualified educators:
“We in Nebraska want to make sure we have the best and the brightest teachers in our classrooms,.” Walz said.
She said one way to attract and retain teachers is to “elevate the role of the teacher in the classroom.”
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, also a member of the Legislature’s Education Committee, agreed and stressed that pay was an important aspect in attracting and keeping young and talented teachers.
“Starting wages for teachers are not good,” she said, adding that many teachers could be paid the same amount they currently make at less-demanding jobs.
Beth Nelson, NPS director of teaching and learning, called the district’s lingering lower scores “a post-pandemic bruise.” Although NPS’s average scores were generally in line with the state testing results, Nelson stated that “it is our expectation to stay above the state average and to grow the percent proficient. ... We know (the scores) can be better, and we expect them to be better.”
Jami Jo Thompson, NPS superintendent, has a similar expectation.
“The pandemic had a significant impact on student learning across our nation. I am encouraged by the fact that our NSCAS and MAP scores have started to rebound but realize that it is going to take a lot of hard work to fully eliminate these COVID-related learning losses,” Thompson said. “I am thankful that we have the hard-working, dedicated teachers and staff members that are necessary to provide the quality instruction and intervention required to make that happen for our students.”