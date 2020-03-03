LINCOLN — A new Nebraska group has joined the efforts to put a medical marijuana initiative on the November ballot.
Former State Sen. Tommy Garrett of Bellevue, who introduced the first medical marijuana bill in the Legislature, chairs the group called ADOPT, or Adopt a Decrease in Oppressive Property Taxes. Members include businesses and families interested in seeing Nebraskans be able to use medical marijuana for health problems.
“We support the ballot initiative because it will improve health outcomes for citizens across the state, while also raising millions of dollars in revenue and economic growth,” he said.
Garrett said the revenue raised because of the initiative could be used to reduce property taxes. That revenue would come from the new businesses launched to produce, process and dispense medical marijuana, as well as from state licensing and application fees.
The new group plans to work with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, formerly Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, on collecting petition signatures. They also will launch a voter education and mobilization campaign.
In addition, the new group has hired 1st Tuesday Campaigns, based in Washington, D.C., to work on the petition drive. The firm has worked on a number of ballot initiatives and campaigns, including efforts to defeat taxes on sugary beverages in California, Colorado and Maine, and President Barack Obama’s 2008 election campaign.
Garrett said 1st Tuesday is opening offices in Nebraska and hiring people to collect signatures. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who co-chairs Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said her group will remain focused on volunteer signature collection efforts.
The petition drive has until early July to gather valid signatures from 10% of registered voters, or more than 120,000 people, to get a proposed constitutional amendment before voters.
The effort already has support from the Marijuana Policy Project, based in Washington, D.C., and the New Approach PAC, another D.C.-based group with a history of supporting marijuana initiatives.
Opposition efforts are underway as well. Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska has run radio advertisements on stations across the state, while Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson have been vocal about the dangers of marijuana.
If approved, the amendment would guarantee that people age 18 and older could purchase, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions. Those younger than 18 could use medical marijuana with a parent’s permission. A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would be required for both groups.