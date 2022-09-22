Norfolkans will have the opportunity to celebrate long-loved German traditions at this year’s Oktoberfest.
Many of the events are behind the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce building downtown at Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue.
This year’s festivities will bring new events and attractions, including a virtual reality truck, a kids’ cornhole tournament and new music bands. A bucket pong tournament also will be returning after a multiple-year absence.
“We feel great about this year’s Oktoberfest, especially since the weather will be in the upper 70s,” said Austen Hagood, president of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s perfect Oktoberfest weather.”
The gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, with polka music and beer kegs being the festival-starters. Food trucks will open shortly thereafter, with a handful of local restaurants serving their much-loved meals, including Divots, Uncle Jarrol’s and Tu Casa.
At 7 p.m. on Friday, the memorable “mega screen” will be front-and-center. Since this week is a bye week for the Cornhusker football team, Nebraska volleyball will be playing on the screen instead on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The men's and women's masskrugstemmen (beer stein) competition will be held after the Husker volleyball game.
Friday night will close off with a performance by the Rude Band, which will perform a variety of songs from different genres. Afterward, North Fork Area Transit will be offering free rides to festivalgoers beginning at midnight and ending around 2 a.m.
Saturday’s events will begin with the Norfolk Lions Club parade. The route will start at Fourth Street and Elm Avenue, move south to Madison Avenue, then west to Fifth Street, and end moving north to Walnut Street near Norfolk High School. There are 21 bands scheduled to be featured at Saturday's parade.
"The parade is one of the biggest events of the year, and we look forward to serving the community," said Wilson Long, president of the Norfolk Lions Club.
At noon, polka music, beer kegs and food trucks will begin serving at the festival grounds after the parade is finished. The rest of the day will feature events for children to enjoy, such as the new cornhole tournament and bounce houses.
Saturday night will close off with a new band named Boundless, which performs a mix of all genres. North Fork Area Transit again will be offering free rides to festivalgoers from midnight to around 2 a.m.
As always, competitions will make up a large part of Norfolk’s Oktoberfest. On Friday, there will be a bucket pong tournament at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a Big Wheel Race at 1 p.m., the wiener dog races at 2:30 p.m. and the adult cornhole tournament beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“We usually see very good turnout. The community supports the event very well, and they enjoy it,” said Don Wisnieski, the chairman emeritus of Oktoberfest.
He’s also referred to as the “soul of Oktoberfest” since he was one of the people who first started the event about 10 years ago. Oktoberfest was first started as a fundraiser event for the chamber but has since turned into a cornerstone event for the community, according to Wisnieski.