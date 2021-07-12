LEIGH — The pandemic limited the extent of last year’s Colfax County Fair.
But the 4-H and FFA exhibits displayed in 2020 were enough to make it count as a fair, meaning this year will mark the event’s 100th anniversary.
Penny Janousek, secretary of the Colfax County Agricultural Society, said so many things are happening at this year’s fair — set for Wednesday, July 14, through Sunday, July 18 at the fairgrounds in Leigh — visitors young and old will be entertained.
“There’s a lot of things going on at the fair,” she said. “It’s our 100th anniversary, so we’ve got a lot of big things planned.”
The fair will kick off with 4-H clothing, home environments and photography judging at 9 a.m. Wednesday, as well as exhibit and show entries throughout the day.
NoWear Extreme BMX will put on two stunt shows — at 6 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. — on Thursday, followed by MWA Pro-Wrestling at 8:30 p.m.
Janousek said the BMX stunt show was a popular attraction two years ago, and the board decided to have it back again. The pro-wrestling event, she added, promises to entertain and involve “the whole crowd.”
“We just always want to make sure that we have entertainment that covers all ages so people have a choice,” she said. “If there’s one thing going on you don’t care for, you will find something else.”
The Mountain Men Rendezvous Camp will be featured throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. A wine tasting for those 21 and older will take place in the commercial building from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday.
At 7 p.m. Friday, team roping will take place in the arena, and the Nebraska Bush Pullers will be on hand to entertain. A dance featuring Dylan Bloom will take place at 9 p.m.
A 5K Run/Walk is set to take place at 8 a.m. Saturday. A Teddy Bear Mobile will be on hand from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for those who want to build their own bear, and the Horn T Zoo will be at the fair from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The Nebraska Game & Parks’ free outdoor families events trailer will be open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, and Colors da Clown will offer free face painting and balloon artists from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
The 4-H Ag Olympics, frog races (bring your own frog) and kiddie tractor pull will take place Saturday afternoon, and the Happy Players Polka Band will play in the 4-H building at 6 p.m.
The Nebraska Bush Pullers will entertain again at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by musician Wade Hayes and opening act, Backroads Spirit, at 9 p.m.
Exhibits will be on display throughout the day on Sunday. A 10:30 a.m. worship service will take place, and a parade will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Closing out the fair will be BlackHawk in concert featuring Forgotten Highway as the opening act at 7:30 p.m.
There is no gate or admission fee.
Janousek said she knows people are ready to get out and have fun, and she hopes the 100th Colfax County Fair will draw a crowd.
“Our goal is to be the best family-friendly fair around,” she said.