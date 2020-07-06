Norfolk’s Big Bang Boom attracted more than 1,000 cars on Saturday as residents enjoyed the first drive-in fireworks show at Northeast Community College.
The event went well without any issues, but Don Wisnieski, president of Big Bang Boom, said he hoped more people would have attended.
“We kind of anticipated all of the (parking) lots to be full,” Wisnieski said. “When planning, we didn’t have anything to gauge what we were going to see at 7, 8 or 9 p.m. for traffic flow. But the show went fabulous. I think we put on a great show for everybody; we were very pleased that the public left the college in excellent condition. There was no more than a handful of trash left at the place.”
Big Bang Boom had to move the fireworks show from its traditional location at Skyview Lake to Northeast Community College because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Campus parking lots opened at 7 p.m., and the show began at 9:45 p.m. with fireworks shooting off at 10 p.m.
Wisnieski said he believes a lot of people stayed home to watch the show from their backyards. Big Bang Boom purposefully purchased aerial fireworks so that they could be seen throughout Norfolk.
Everyone followed social distancing guidelines and stayed either on top or in their cars, Wisnieski said. The show also didn’t have any issues with traffic before or after the show with the parking lots about half full.
Because of the lower attendance, Wisnieski said Big Bang Boom hasn’t collected as many donations, but people can still send them to the organization at P.O. Box 1094.
Wisnieski said he hopes to host next year’s show at Skyview Lake, but he’s more than happy with how Saturday’s event turned out.
“We are so thrilled we could pull off the celebration. It wasn’t an option to not do it; it was just how and where,” Wisnieski said. “We give a huge thanks to Northeast to partner with us to allow the tradition to go on.”