A free press essential to Founding Fathers

In 1787 — only a little more than 10 years after the United States was created — statesman Thomas Jefferson shared this thought: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
His words speak to the important role the news media play in a democratic society, so much so that when the three pillars of America’s democratic government — the executive, legislative and judiciary branches — are identified, a fourth usually also is included.
A free press — guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Bill of Rights — is democracy’s Fourth Pillar, or Fourth Estate as it’s also referred to. Think about it: The only private enterprise identified by the Founding Fathers as important in safeguarding freedom is the news media.
The First Amendment simply states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The amendment gives the press the right — on behalf of American citizens — to freely share information, to promote transparency in government, to hold government leaders accountable and much more.
From the birth of the nation, Americans have embraced the ideal of a free press — and still do today.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the free press continues to play a crucial role in keeping tabs on government proceedings, the governing process and the public’s interactions with government officials.
“From Watergate to stories like the water (quality) issue in Flint, Michigan, media have played a driving role in uncovering corruption and exposing mismanagement,” Moenning said.
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk said there are certain institutions — like public schools and newspapers — that sometimes are taken for granted. That shouldn’t be the case, he said.
“It’s incumbent if we want to be in a part of the country that holds its own and continues to thrive, we need to ensure that we are investing in institutions like the Norfolk Daily News to make sure that we have open and free dialogue about what’s best for the future of our community.”
As co-owner and founder of Flood Communications, the congressman said he is concerned with the growing number of news deserts across Nebraska and elsewhere. They’re defined as places where there is no newspaper or other media to report on the local happenings, including decisions made by city councils, school boards or county boards.
“Business owners, the public, they don’t realize what they’ve lost until it is gone,” Flood said of the decline or demise of media outlets in some communities and counties. “And then they crave the idea of someone telling their story because when you tell their story, it’s like they matter. They are important enough to be recognized for something. You lose that community spirit when it is gone.”
As a public official, Flood said, he especially appreciates the Daily News. In part that’s because “30-second sound bites,” which broadcast media often feature, can’t adequately explain a complex issue or story.
As an example, Flood said that early in his years as a senator in the Nebraska Legislature, there was a need to educate the public about the importance of groundwater, including the threat that contaminants were having on water quality. A proposal was put forth to limit the number of new wells and the use of groundwater.
“The Norfolk Daily News, covering groundwater and covering the state issues, really brought this to a head. By and large, Northeast Nebraska wasn’t up to speed on well moratoriums. It was something we cared about, but it wasn’t something we had ever dealt with,” he said.
Flood said he remembers walking into a room at Northeast Community College filled with about 700 irrigators. They were there because they had read the thorough, explanatory stories in the Daily News.
The newspaper articles got people talking, Flood said.
“They (irrigators) got my attention and they got the attention of Deb Fischer (then a state senator) and members of the Nebraska Legislature,” Flood said. “It led to a process where both sides had advocates and we had a knock-down, drag-out, two-year process that eventually led to some major changes in groundwater law in 2006 and 2007. That is not going to be remembered by a lot of people, but the Norfolk Daily News dug in to find out the issues and interview a number of people and brought the issues to the public.”
Both Flood and Moenning said they have concerns over the rise of social media as a substitute for news. Many people, without formal training, consider themselves “citizen journalists” on social media channels but often represent special interest groups.
“I think independent newspapers are vital to a free and fair press,” Moenning said. “News reporting should be straight — in other words as impartial and fair and balanced as possible, not skewed by any particular political viewpoint. I think concerns that special-interest journalism are leading to further polarization in society are legitimate.”
Efforts to censor news content should set off alarms, too, they said.
Flood said preventing news stories and blocking discussions about topics important to voters is like having the government determine what news is worthy of being reported.
Flood said journalism “shares the road with every single American.”
“If you support free speech, our freedom depends on facts — and facts that are checked by folks who have been trained in journalism. It is much harder than it looks,” he said.
Flood said this same disruption that has affected the news media from social media will go on to have an impact on banks, other industries and individuals.
“The moral of the story is you are going to come out on the better side if you come out on the side of the people who want to deal in facts,” he said. “People need to recognize that facts aren’t free. Facts are checked by journalists and supported by subscriptions and advertisements.”
Flood said he finds it frustrating when his fellow lawmakers say they don’t have to answer the media’s questions anymore because they will go to social media with their own message.
That’s a mistake.
“People trust their local media,” Flood said. “When I left for the August recess, members of the Republican Conference asked me, ‘What are you going to be communicating to the media about where we are going as a country?’ The media is still very important and is relied upon. People trust their local news more than they trust any other form of information.”
Moenning said he knows this is a challenging time for many media outlets, including newspapers.
“But it is my hope that those newspapers who keep focusing on thorough and fair reporting, as well as community-minded journalism, will prove to be a sustainable, viable model for years to come,” Moenning said. “Locally, we have a great example of this model in the Norfolk Daily News.”