Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions in place, Memorial Day will have a different vibe this year. But it won’t have a different look.
Despite the pandemic, Memorial Day hasn’t stopped residents and officials from placing flowers and flags in cemeteries across Northeast and North Central Nebraska to commemorate the holiday.
In Norfolk, there will not be a Memorial Day program at the Norfolk Veterans Home this year. A brief ceremony will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Also on Thursday, volunteers from local VFW and American Legion clubs set up American flags in Hillcrest Cemetery and Prospect Hill Cemetery on Thursday in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. Some volunteers use a metal detector to locate the holes that have been drilled to accommodate the 13-foot flag poles. The flags will remain in place until the day after Memorial Day.
In Creighton, veterans and volunteers set out flags this week as part of the avenue of flags at St. Ludger Cemetery, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.