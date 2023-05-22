The North Central Resource Conservation and Development Planning Council conducted two tire amnesty events over the past two months that resulted in the collection of hundreds of tons of tires.
Last month, the North Central RC&D partnered with the Village of Stuart for an event, and last week, it collected tires in partnership with Keya Paha County commissioners.
“It works well to partner with different communities within our six-county area,” said Mike Burge, president of the North Central RC&D. “Having held three collections, working with the communities and the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment has been very smooth.
The majority of the funding comes from an NDEE grant, which really opens the door to having the tire amnesty events. Then, to fill in the gap, we ask those that are participating, if they would want to donate to help cover the rest. This combination really is proving successful.”
The North Central RC&D held its first tire amnesty in Valentine in 2021, followed by the two more recent ones. To date, 900 tons of old tires have been collected.
There are plans to apply again this fall for another one or two locations in the six-county area. The RC&D provides tire amnesty plus other recycling collections in Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha and Rock counties.
The RC&D would like to recognize and thank those that helped make these events work, including the Nebraska Department of Energy & Environment, Keya Paha County and the Village of Stuart. Also, a special thank you was given to Stuart Fertilizer in Stuart and the Community Scale in Springview for providing their scales to get accurate weights.
“It is important to accurately keep track of the volume we are collecting,” director Kim Burge said. “Each grant was for 300 ton and we want to be as close to that target as we can get. Having a scale in each community ensures we get accurate info for the large loads.”
Kim Burge said some of the old tires are up to 50 years old.
“So those bringing them in are happy to have a recycling opportunity while getting the tires off their property,” Kim Burge said.
For those wondering what happens to all those old tires, the Butler County Landfill won the contract for both Keya Paha County and Village of Stuart.
The collected tires are ground up and used for daily cover at the Butler County Landfill.