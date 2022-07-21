Whether you’re new to Norfolk, a longtime resident or just visiting, the Daily News’ annual All About Norfolk section has just the information you need to know about this city.

In this 88-page section, readers may be surprised at all of the things available to do in Norfolk ­­— whether it be the Norfolk Skate Park, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, Skyview Lake and more. And then keep the section in a handy place to use as a reference as the months go by.

Pull out this year’s All About Norfolk section as part of today’s paper.

