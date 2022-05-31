Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.89 Airport
Albion 0.06 Airport
Atkinson 1.78 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.62 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.60 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 2.59 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman
Hartington 1.70 Steve Seim
Laurel 0.45 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.10 Marita Placek
Neligh 1.22 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.02 National Weather Service
O’Neill 1.40 Airport
Randolph 1.10 Gail Bazata
Royal 3.85 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.55 Duane Warneke
Valentine 1.11 Airport
Wayne 0.08 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.