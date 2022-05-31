Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.89 Airport

Albion 0.06 Airport

Atkinson 1.78 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.62 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.60 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 2.59 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.20 John Carman

Hartington 1.70 Steve Seim

Laurel 0.45 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 1.10 Marita Placek

Neligh 1.22 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.02 National Weather Service

O’Neill 1.40 Airport

Randolph 1.10 Gail Bazata

Royal 3.85 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.55 Duane Warneke

Valentine 1.11 Airport

Wayne 0.08 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

