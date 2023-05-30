Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.59 Airport
Albion 0.73 Airport
Battle Creek 0.40 Mike Fleer
Creighton 0.29 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman
Lyons 0.40 Brad Brink
Norfolk, airport 0.07 National Weather Service
O’Neill trace Airport
Randolph 0.25 Gail Bazata
Tilden 0.30 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.84 Airport
Wayne 0.07 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.