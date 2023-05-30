Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.59 Airport

Albion 0.73 Airport

Battle Creek 0.40 Mike Fleer

Creighton 0.29 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman

Lyons 0.40 Brad Brink

Norfolk, airport 0.07 National Weather Service

O’Neill trace Airport

Randolph 0.25 Gail Bazata

Tilden 0.30 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.84 Airport

Wayne 0.07 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Ride to Break the Silence planned in Niobrara

Ride to Break the Silence planned in Niobrara

The seventh annual Ride to Break the Silence will begin on Friday, June 2, and run through Saturday, June 3, at Sportsman Bar in Niobrara. Those attending can expect to see live music by country performers, ticket raffles and a barbecue feed on the itinerary.

Relay For Life’s community walk on tap

Relay For Life’s community walk on tap

It should have been a time for joy for Amy Kethcart in November 1990 as she was about to have her first child — but then she got the devastating news. Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Big Give totals for 2023

Big Give totals for 2023

The Norfolk Area Big Give has raised close to $300,000 in donations within the past week — with the Briggs & Barrett Project, Orphan Grain Train and Camp Willow among the top donation receivers.