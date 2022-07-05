Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.09 Airport

Albion 2.17 Airport

Atkinson 0.11 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.64 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 1.11 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.95 Jake Ott

Belden 0.94 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.80 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 1.02 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.32 John Carman

Hoskins 0.75 Mike Deck

Howells 1.10 Pat Jakubowski

Madison, 5 miles east 1.24 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.12 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 3.40 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.93 National Weather Service

Randolph 0.90 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.31 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 1.05 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.35 Duane Warneke

Valentine trace Airport

Wayne 0.21 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained

July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.

Regional tractor association chapter donates $2,000 to Northeast ag club

Regional tractor association chapter donates $2,000 to Northeast ag club

Members of the regional chapter of the Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association have presented a $2,000 check to a Northeast Community College agriculture club. The donation to the Diversified Ag Club comes from proceeds generated during the association’s winter national show earlier this yea…