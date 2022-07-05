Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
Ainsworth 0.09 Airport
Albion 2.17 Airport
Atkinson 0.11 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.64 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 1.11 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.95 Jake Ott
Belden 0.94 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.80 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 1.02 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.32 John Carman
Hoskins 0.75 Mike Deck
Howells 1.10 Pat Jakubowski
Madison, 5 miles east 1.24 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.12 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 3.40 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.93 National Weather Service
Randolph 0.90 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.31 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 1.05 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.35 Duane Warneke
Valentine trace Airport
Wayne 0.21 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.