Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 1.24 Airport

Albion 0.96 Airport

Atkinson 0.27 Roger Brink

Battle Creek 0.45 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman

Hoskins 0.20 Bill Staub

Howells 1.20 Pat Jakubowski

Lyons 0.13 Brad Brink

Neligh 0.55 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 2.00 Raymond Flood

Norfolk, airport 0.25 National Weather Service

Oakdale 2.00 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.43 Airport

Scribner 2.75 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.75 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.34 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

