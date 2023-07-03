Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 1.24 Airport
Albion 0.96 Airport
Atkinson 0.27 Roger Brink
Battle Creek 0.45 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman
Hoskins 0.20 Bill Staub
Howells 1.20 Pat Jakubowski
Lyons 0.13 Brad Brink
Neligh 0.55 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 2.00 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.25 National Weather Service
Oakdale 2.00 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.43 Airport
Scribner 2.75 Maryln Camp
Tilden 0.75 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.34 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.