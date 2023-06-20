Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Albion 0.07 Airport

Atkinson 0.08 Roger Brink

Belden 0.62 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.60 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 0.57 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman

Lyons 0.20 Brad Brink

Neligh 0.70 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.40 Airport

Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke

Wayne 1.55 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

