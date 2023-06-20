Listed below is the 72-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.07 Airport
Atkinson 0.08 Roger Brink
Belden 0.62 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 0.60 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.57 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.35 John Carman
Lyons 0.20 Brad Brink
Neligh 0.70 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.40 Airport
Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke
Wayne 1.55 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.