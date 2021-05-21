An accident Friday morning along Highway 81 near Hadar killed dozens of livestock after a semi rolled over.
At about 7:15 a.m. Friday, a 2005 Buick Lacrosse was attempting to turn southbound onto Highway 81 from a private driveway when it obstructed the pathway of a northbound semi hauling dozens of livestock, said Greg Lammers, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol.
Upon noticing the Buick, the semi driver took evasive action, causing the semi to roll onto its side, Lammers said.
The semi was carrying hogs, cattle, goats and sheep, according to Lammers. Neither driver was injured in the accident, he said, but about 69 goats and six sheep were killed. None of the hogs or cattle were killed.
Authorities were on scene for about four hours, according to Lammers.
The semi driver, who is from Russell, Minnesota, had picked up a load of livestock from Sutton and was en route to Menno, South Dakota.
The driver of the Buick is a local and was ruled at fault, Lammers said.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene.