A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of an alleged sexual assault of a child.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers took a report on an alleged sexual assault at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Bauer said it was reported that David D. Perrin, 62, of Norfolk had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old female. The victim described the events and details of the location of the assault, which were corroborated by the investigator. Cellphone evidence also was recovered.
The following morning, at around 7:40, Perrin was located in the 1800 block of South First Street and arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, Bauer said.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.