A 6-year-old died after an all-terrain vehicle crashed northwest of Hartington Saturday morning.

Cedar County Sherriff Larry Koranda said his office responded to a call about 10:50 a.m. after a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle had driven over an embankment and flipped on top of the driver, a 6-year-old boy.

The boy was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

Hartington fire and rescue officials also responded to the scene.

