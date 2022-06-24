The shovels came out at Nucor in Norfolk on Thursday as the company marked the start of a major upgrade project to its engineered bar mill.
In May 2021, the Nucor Corp. Board of Directors announced the approval of the $58 million modernization project that includes a new reheat furnace, new intermediate mill and coil inspection and trimming station. The project is being undertaken to better serve the automotive market and continue to meet its customers’ needs for high-quality products.
“The new reheat furnace, intermediate mill and coil trimming and inspection stations will allow us to align our product mix with the current and future demand and grow by selling more tons into the automotive markets,” said Johanna Threm, general manager of Nucor Steel Nebraska in Norfolk.
When completed, these upgrades will enhance Nucor Steel Nebraska's ability to produce engineered bar and coil products with improved surface quality and reduced decarburization, which are required to meet high-end engineered bar automotive applications.
This investment will further diversify the products supplied from Nucor Steel Nebraska. Additionally, this project will further the company’s commitment to safety by allowing Nucor’s 500 local teammates to do their work away from the rolling process.
“Safety is most important to Nucor, not only safety here at the mill, but safety for our families and bringing safety to our community,” Threm said.
The mill at Nucor in Norfolk has been running for 49 years, and Threm said, the goal is to keep it running for at least another 49 years. From 2012 to 2015, Nucor invested heavily in Nebraska to boost its production of special bar quality steel for the demanding engineered bar market, driven by energy, automotive, heavy truck and heavy equipment manufacturers.
“At Nucor, we really believe in being part of the communities in which we live and work,” Threm said. “We want to be a part of making the community better, helping the community grow and providing for our teammates and their families, by keeping good-paying American steel jobs right here in Norfolk.”