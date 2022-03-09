The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the 57 winners of the 25th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards — including six from Northeast Nebraska high schools.
The awards recognize 11th graders from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater and film and emerging media arts.
The award winners hail from more than 30 high schools across the state.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, has been rescheduled and spaced out. Students and families will join Hixson-Lied College faculty and students on campus in smaller groups between Friday, March 25, and Wednesday, April 6. Visiting students will tour arts facilities, participate in a workshop with Husker faculty and watch current Husker students at work.
The schedule is: Friday, March 25: Dance; Monday, April 4: Emerging media arts, theater and visual arts; and Wednesday, April 6: Music.
"We are excited to bring students and families back to campus for our 25th year of the Nebraska Young Artist Awards," said Chris Watson, director of recruitment for the college and coordinator of the awards. "Our faculty are looking forward to meeting and working with these young artists in person. This is the perfect event for celebrating the self-expression and connection that everyone needs right now."
Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 116 students, and Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.
Award winners also were asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.
Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.
Following is a list of area award winners by hometown, with their high school and specialty area(s).
Bloomfield — Piper Dather, Crofton, visual arts.
Dakota City — Niraphone Malavong, South Sioux City, dance.
Dodge — Sophia Dvorak, Howells-Dodge, visual arts.
Hartington — Grace Kleinschmit, Cedar Catholic, theater arts; Meredith McGregor, Cedar Catholic, music.
Jackson — Karen Alvarado, Ponca, visual arts.
Norfolk — Alex Cook, Norfolk, music; Alexandra Jensen, Norfolk, music; Malori Schrader, Norfolk, dance.