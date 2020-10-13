54 new recoveries reported

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 23 additional COVID-19 cases across the district on Tuesday: 11- Holt, 3- Pierce, 2-Rock, 3- Antelope, 4-Cherry.
NCDHD is pleased to report 54 additional recoveries throughout the district since the last recovery reporting last week. By county, they are: 21- Knox, 4-Antelope, 11-Pierce, 8-Holt, 1-Cherry, 3-Rock, 1-Keya Paha, 4-Brown, 1-Boyd.
NCDHD will be hosting the following upcoming drive-through public influenza vaccine clinics throughout the district. There is a location update to the Orchard clinic.
Wednesday, Oct. 14: 2 to 4 p.m., Long Pine, in front of the City Offices.
Thursday, Oct. 15: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., O’Neill, access clinic through East alley entrance; also 2 to 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 to 7 p.m., Atkinson West Holt School; and 2 to 6 p.m. Orchard- Rex Theater.
To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you. If unable to complete vaccination form prior to the clinic NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed.
The COVID-19 case count update as of Tuesday at 5 p.m. is 1,027 Total Cases, 460 Recoveries (R), and 18 Deaths (D).
By county, it is: Antelope: TC: 138, R:43, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 44, R: 12; Brown: TC: 70, R: 19, D: 2; Cherry: TC: 100, R: 58, D:4; Holt: TC: 193, R: 48, D: 2; Keya Paha: TC: 6, R: 2; Knox: TC: 252, R: 142, D: 1; Pierce: TC: 156, R: 91, D:8; Rock: TC: 68, R:45.