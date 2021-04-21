Kris Coan

KRIS COAN, Northeast Community College information technology instructor, is pictured in her classroom in the Echtenkamp building on the Norfolk campus. Information technology is one of six programs of study at Northeast where eligible students may qualify for $5,000 scholarships through the Nebraska Career Scholarship Act.

 Courtesy photo

Northeast Community College is offering scholarships to first-time and transfer students pursuing degrees in programs of study leading to high-wage, high-skill and high-demand (H3) careers.

The Nebraska Career Scholarship Act, approved by the Nebraska Legislature in August 2020, provides funding to colleges and universities throughout the state to increase student access and encourage student enrollment in high-demand careers, according to a college media release.

The program allows Northeast to offer multiple scholarships of up to $5,000 per academic year to new students who are Nebraska residents and meet scholarship guidelines.

Amy Kaiser, workforce development coordinator at Northeast, said the scholarship is renewable for up to three years for students who remain eligible.

“Northeast will award scholarships, which can be used for tuition and fees, required tools and equipment, textbooks, and room and board, based on the quality and content of the scholarship submission,” Kaiser said. “All scholarship recipients will also be required to participate in a Nebraska-based and career-related work experience to connect the next generation of Nebraskans to opportunities within the state and to gather valuable hands-on and real-world exposure to their career field.”

To be eligible for a scholarship, students must be enrolled in a qualifying program of study, which includes drafting, electrical construction, information technology and more.

Northeast has been awarded $121,000 of the $1 million in aid available to the state’s community colleges for the 2020-21 school year. About $2 million will be available for community colleges in the 2021-22 academic year with the funding increasing each year thereafter.

Kaiser said completion of an online application is required to be considered for a scholarship, with application availability until May 17.

* * *

Want to learn more?

New and transfer students may learn more at https://northeast.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/scholarships.

Tags

In other news

Floyd verdict sparks hope, inspiration for activists abroad

Floyd verdict sparks hope, inspiration for activists abroad

PARIS (AP) — The guilty verdict in the trial over George Floyd’s death was not just celebrated in America. It signaled hope for those seeking racial justice and fighting police brutality on the other side of the Atlantic, where Black Lives Matter has also become a rallying cry.

Businesses scramble for help as job openings go unfilled

Businesses scramble for help as job openings go unfilled

NEW YORK (AP) — It looks like something to celebrate: small businesses posting “Help Wanted” signs as the economy edges toward normalcy. Instead, businesses are having trouble filling the jobs, which in turn hurts their ability to keep up with demand for their products or services.

Garland to announce Minneapolis police probe

Garland to announce Minneapolis police probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to announce that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis a day after a former officer was convicted in the killing of George Floyd.

Jury’s swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty

Jury’s swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd ended swiftly: barely over a day of jury deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read — guilty, guilty and guilty — and Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and…

‘Speaking of Nebraska’ special focuses on vaccine hesitancy

‘Speaking of Nebraska’ special focuses on vaccine hesitancy

Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, infectious disease physician at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, is scheduled to be among medical experts exploring concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine in the special “Speaking of Nebraska: Vaccine Hesitancy,” filmed on location at Lincoln High School in Linco…