Northeast Community College is offering scholarships to first-time and transfer students pursuing degrees in programs of study leading to high-wage, high-skill and high-demand (H3) careers.
The Nebraska Career Scholarship Act, approved by the Nebraska Legislature in August 2020, provides funding to colleges and universities throughout the state to increase student access and encourage student enrollment in high-demand careers, according to a college media release.
The program allows Northeast to offer multiple scholarships of up to $5,000 per academic year to new students who are Nebraska residents and meet scholarship guidelines.
Amy Kaiser, workforce development coordinator at Northeast, said the scholarship is renewable for up to three years for students who remain eligible.
“Northeast will award scholarships, which can be used for tuition and fees, required tools and equipment, textbooks, and room and board, based on the quality and content of the scholarship submission,” Kaiser said. “All scholarship recipients will also be required to participate in a Nebraska-based and career-related work experience to connect the next generation of Nebraskans to opportunities within the state and to gather valuable hands-on and real-world exposure to their career field.”
To be eligible for a scholarship, students must be enrolled in a qualifying program of study, which includes drafting, electrical construction, information technology and more.
Northeast has been awarded $121,000 of the $1 million in aid available to the state’s community colleges for the 2020-21 school year. About $2 million will be available for community colleges in the 2021-22 academic year with the funding increasing each year thereafter.
Kaiser said completion of an online application is required to be considered for a scholarship, with application availability until May 17.
New and transfer students may learn more at https://northeast.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/scholarships.