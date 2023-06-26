A benefit aimed at easing the medical debts of a Norfolk woman who underwent six surgeries in a month — five of which were neurological — resulted in a charitable return of $5,269 on Saturday, June 17 at the O Lounge.
Ariana Amezcua, a recent high school graduate who is now seven months seizure-free as a result of the six surgeries, said the benefit “went well” and attracted “nice people.” Ariana and her mother, Alecia, previously spoke to the Daily News about the graduate’s string of surgeries in an article published on June 16.
All 73 value baskets up for bidding that Saturday were sold, according to Alecia, who said a bidding competition between Facebook livestream viewers and in-person attendees “got a little competitive at the end” of the event.
“My aunt, for example, really wanted this one basket and she said, ‘I’m just going to go over there and mark everyone else off with a Sharpie,” Alecia said.
Out of the “nice, calm” crowd that included family, friends and community members, Alecia added how many inquired about Ariana’s current health and asked to see photos of her brain.
“I also had many people tell me how impressed they were (with Ariana) and how everything was set up and organized,” she said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To send a donation, visit venmo.com and search for @Alecia-Amezcua.