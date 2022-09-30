The Madison County Nebraska Extension’s 4-H achievement ceremony offered a chance to recognize the efforts of 4-H’ers around the county.
Among the honors given were certificates to the 4-H youth writers who submitted stories to the Daily News for the 4-H special edition, the annual achievement application winners, charter clubs, livestock achievement program winners, the 4-H'ers who entered the most static exhibits at the Madison County Fair, the pork producers award, diamond clover awards, the Orville Carlisle rocketry award and the state fair fashion show winners who received a pin.
The youth writers were Evelyn Ash, Breanna Borchers, Brittany Borchers, Aria Hoehne, Oliver Kaufman, Owen Kaufman, Kaitlyn Luetkenhaus, Alexis Mehaffy, Nicholas Miller, Franklin Polacek, Lillian Polacek, Cole Ransen, Lucas Ransen, Alexandra Schmidt, Jaylinn Schmidt, Marcus Schultz, Andrew Schutt, Ashley Schutt, Avery Schutt, Alex Schutt, Serenity Strong, Hazel Weier, Keaton Werner and Olivia Werner.
The annual achievement application winners were Aria Hoehne and Franklin Polacek. The charter clubs that received designation as a Nebraska 4-H Clubs of Excellence were the Nex Generation 4-H Club, Young Achievers 4-H Club and the Four Corners 4-H Club. The livestock achievement program winners under the Poultry Members of Excellence division were Franklin Polacek and Marcus Schultz.
The 4-H'ers who entered the most static exhibits at the Madison County Fair were in three divisions. In the junior division was Andrew Schutt with 35 exhibits, in the intermediate division Ashley Schutt with 41 exhibits and in the senior division Serenity Strong with 30 exhibits.
The pork producers' award went to Nickolas Kreikemeier. The diamond clover awards winners were in level 1 amethyst was Aria Hoehne and level 2 aquamarine was Franklin Polacek. The winner of the Orville Carlisle rocketry award, which hasn't been received by a Madison County 4-H member for more than 20 years, was Ashley Schutt. The four girls who represented Madison County at the state fair fashion show and received a pin were in two different categories. The constructed outfit category winners were Alexis Hoffmann and Skyler Tegeler and in the shopping in style category were Ashley Schutt and Serenity Strong.
There were year awards given out that consisted of six different categories, 13-year, 12-year, 10-year, eight-year, five-year and honored leaders.
13-year 4-H members consisted of Emily Miller, Shayla Raeside and Tyson Warrick.
12-year 4-H members consisted of Tessa Ferguson, David Miller, BriAnna Zohner, Kolton Lingenfelter, Lucas Ransen and Mya Zohner.
10-year 4-H members consisted of Cejay Dahlberg, Owen Kaufman, Devyn Warrick, Tucker Gubbels, Maryn Mead, Carter Werner, Alexis Hoffmann, Nicholas Miller, Jarett Werner, Dakota Hoffmann, Kelly Pfeifer, Logan Jackson and Dylan Russman.
Eight-year 4-H members consisted of Dawson Amick, Nathan Filipi, Brylee Patzel, Kadence Blum, Elliott Hansen, Journee Reeson, Makyla Books, Myranda Hansen, Kamden Showalter, Gracie Bowers, Carter Howard, Skyler Tegeler, Carter Brabec, Oliver Kaufman, Turner Tegeler, Dylan Brabec, Nickolas Kreikemeier, Ethan Wieseler, Haylee Carlisle, Emily Neemeyer, Jarrett Carlisle and Halie Nelson.
Five-year 4-H members consisted of Conner Anderson, Emily Dittberner, Jett Reichmuth, Braxton Baldwin, Payton Fehringer, Andrew Schutt, Daisy Begeman, Pierce Fehringer, Lillian Seevers, Hermonie Bessard, Jace Forre, Jacob Sholes, Zofeyah Bessard, Michael Gilsdorf, Delanie Showalter, Sadie Brabec, Tyler Luetkenhaus, Ashlyn Tegeler, Spencer Brachle, Summer McKinzie, Madilynn Tillotson, Stephen Copeland, Griffin Nelson, Billy Dittberner and Garrett Ohnesorg.
Honored leaders were Donna Miller of eight years from the Newman Huskers 4-H club, Sally Dahlberg of 10 years from the Elkhorn Valley 4-H club, and Cathy Podliska of 20 years from the Neighborhood Kids 4-H club.
During the presentation of special awards, there were 11 awards handed out. The Oswald Family "Spirit of 4-H" award went to the Jonathan and Sarah Anderson family. The Patty Nelson "Making the Best Better" memorial award went to Kiara Brachle. The 4-H rookie award went to Hazel Weier. The "Above and Beyond" award went to Brooklynn Whatley. The "I Believe in You" award went to Marcus Schultz.
The outstanding 4-H alumni honor went to Cody Nelson, the outstanding 4-H leader went to Kathy Strong of the Nex Generation 4-H club. The outstanding 4-H member went to Jenna Ruge of Deer Creek 4-H club. The heart of 4-H award (Friends of 4-H) went to Betz Quincy. The advocate of the year went to AKRS Equipment. The legacy award went to Mike and Tammy and the Amen Dairy.
National 4-H Week, which is Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 2-8, features challenges. Monday, Oct. 3, is the food pantry challenge: Start collecting canned goods. Tuesday, Oct. 4, is the new Tuesday challenge: Think of a new project to try. Wednesday, Oct. 5, is the paint your school green challenge: Ransack your closet for green. Thursday, Oct. 6, is the share 4-H challenge: Find someone to share about 4-H. Friday, Oct. 7, is the artistic challenge: Sixth annual national 4-H week contest and fair book cover design challenge.
To learn more about the National 4-H Week challenges, contact your local extension office. If you would like to read the 4-H youth writer's stories keep an eye out for the Norfolk Daily News 4-H special edition that is coming out on Monday, Oct. 3.