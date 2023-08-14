Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

Ainsworth 0.73 Airport

Albion 0.66 Airport

Atkinson 0.97 Roger Brink

Bancroft 1.30 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.73 Mike Fleer

Beemer 1.75 Jake Ott

Belden 1.25 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.30 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 1.48 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.40 John Carman

Hartington 1.05 Steve Seim

Hoskins 1.35 Bill Staub

Howells 0.90 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 1.50 Verneal Gade

Lyons 1.02 Brad Brink

Neligh 1.02 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.65 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 1.20 Jim Bahm

Oakdale 0.92 Jude Freeman

O’Neill 0.60 Airport

Pierce (west) 1.30 Mike/Abby Lueken

Randolph 1.90 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.15 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.91 Maryln Camp

Tilden 0.76 Duane Warneke

Valentine 2.45 Airport

Wayne 1.29 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

Back-to-school safety tips offered

Back-to-school safety tips offered

With the new school year arriving, the Nebraska Regional Poison Center is providing a number of safety tips to help children thrive and enjoy the year safely.

Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks

Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired missiles at western Ukraine that killed an 8-year-old boy, local officials said, and drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted Moscow for a third straight day but reportedly didn’t cause significant damage.

Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar

Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.

Notes from the board of governors meeting

Notes from the board of governors meeting

The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center. The meeting began at 10:30 a.m. and progressed throughout the day until its adjournment around 3:45 p.m.