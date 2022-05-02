Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.16 Airport
Albion 0.17 Airport
Creighton 0.51 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.18 John Carman
Hartington 0.77 Steve Seim
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.50 Verneal Gade
Neligh 0.18 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.05 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.19 Airport
Ord 1.95 Dave Hrbek
Royal 0.31 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.15 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.04 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.