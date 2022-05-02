Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.16 Airport

Albion 0.17 Airport

Creighton 0.51 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.18 John Carman

Hartington 0.77 Steve Seim

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.50 Verneal Gade

Neligh 0.18 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.05 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.19 Airport

Ord 1.95 Dave Hrbek

Royal 0.31 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.15 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.04 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 402-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain

First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardment and deprivation as they arrived Monday in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited the first group of civilians evacuated from the steel plant that is the last s…