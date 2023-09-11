Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Monday in area communities. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.17 Airport

Atkinson 1.52 Roger Brink

Albion 0.76 Airport

Bancroft 1.08 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.17 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott

Belden 2.01 Cathy Huetig

Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.20 Sheryl Kalin

Creighton 1.09 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.22 John Carman

Hartington 1.90 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.29 Bill Staub

Howells 0.50 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 1.70 Verneal Gade

Lyons 1.30 Brad Brink

Neligh 0.52 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.18 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.17 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.47 Airport

Royal 0.62 Robert Schleusener

Valentine 1.54 Airport

Wayne 0.94 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

