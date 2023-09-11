Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 8 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.17 Airport
Atkinson 1.52 Roger Brink
Albion 0.76 Airport
Bancroft 1.08 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.17 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.10 Jake Ott
Belden 2.01 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.20 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 1.09 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.22 John Carman
Hartington 1.90 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.29 Bill Staub
Howells 0.50 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 1.70 Verneal Gade
Lyons 1.30 Brad Brink
Neligh 0.52 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.18 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.17 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.47 Airport
Royal 0.62 Robert Schleusener
Valentine 1.54 Airport
Wayne 0.94 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.