Listed below is the 48-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Albion 0.44 Airport
Atkinson 0.05 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.27 Dennis Zavadil
Beemer 0.35 Jake Ott
Belden 0.43 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge (2 miles north) 1.05 Sheryl Kalin
Creighton 0.50 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.95 John Carman
Hartington 0.65 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.80 Mike Deck
Laurel 0.90 Verneal Gade
Madison, 5 miles east 0.43 Gene Trine
Newman Grove 0.35 Raymond Flood
Norfolk, airport 0.65 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.65 Jim Bahm
Oakdale 0.75 Jude Freeman
O’Neill 0.08 Airport
Pierce (east) 0.79 Aaron Anderson
Randolph 1.20 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.46 Robert Schleusener
Wayne 0.59 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.